Magnum (MGM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,763.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Magnum has traded 82% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $1,763.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00400765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00984619 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00185167 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001404 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

