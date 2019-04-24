Magnetcoin Price Reaches $0.0179 on Exchanges (MAGN)

Magnetcoin (CURRENCY:MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Magnetcoin has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. Magnetcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $136.00 worth of Magnetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnetcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin Profile

Magnetcoin is a coin. Magnetcoin’s total supply is 6,774,114 coins. Magnetcoin’s official website is magnetcoin.net . Magnetcoin’s official Twitter account is @coin_magnet

Magnetcoin Coin Trading

Magnetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

