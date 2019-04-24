Maggie (MAG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $194,514.00

Maggie (CURRENCY:MAG) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Maggie has a total market cap of $0.00 and $194,514.00 worth of Maggie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maggie token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, OKEx and Rfinex. In the last week, Maggie has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maggie alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.74 or 0.02090969 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007665 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000278 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005016 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003798 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000699 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Maggie Profile

Maggie is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Maggie’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. Maggie’s official website is maggie.vip . Maggie’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io

Maggie Token Trading

Maggie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BigONE and Rfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maggie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maggie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maggie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maggie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maggie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.