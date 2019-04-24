Lympo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $250,289.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Lympo token can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HADAX, Allbit and IDEX. Lympo has a market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $250,289.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00406816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00988074 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00179615 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001311 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Kucoin, HADAX, Ethfinex, IDEX, Fatbtc, Cobinhood and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

