LYFT (LYFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the ridesharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. LYFT has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $88.60.

In related news, Director R. Ann Miura-Ko acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $118,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $20,523,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter worth $700,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter worth $1,174,000.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

