LSI Industries (LYTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $89.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. On average, analysts expect LSI Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.
