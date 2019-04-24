Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,158,000 after buying an additional 166,633 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,303,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after buying an additional 130,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,078,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 500,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,744,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,744,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $795.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.28. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.94.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.32 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/louisiana-state-employees-retirement-system-purchases-new-position-in-john-b-sanfilippo-son-inc-jbss.html.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.