Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 6,032 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 33,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,967,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,428,000 after acquiring an additional 786,947 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 65.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth about $245,000. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nomura initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.62. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.41 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 91.20%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CFO James R. Mountain bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel C. Staton bought 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $250,957.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,455.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

