Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL Buys 1,353 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,625 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.9% of Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,601 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,580,433,000 after purchasing an additional 114,047 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 259,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,830,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 17,497 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $3,043,816.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,162 shares in the company, valued at $53,763,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $125.44 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $949.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Nomura lowered their price target on Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.32.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

