Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Holdings Cut by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total transaction of $18,222,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,582,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele A. Evans sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $2,297,618.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Vertical Group raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

NYSE LMT opened at $333.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $361.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

