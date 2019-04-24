LKQ Co. (LKQ) Holdings Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in LKQ by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its position in LKQ by 2,163.3% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,297,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577,728 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in LKQ by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 34,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC now owns 329,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LKQ by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after acquiring an additional 247,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $189,569.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,385.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). LKQ had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

