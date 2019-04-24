Leviar (XLC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.00

Leviar (CURRENCY:XLC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Leviar has a total market capitalization of $23,908.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Leviar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leviar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Leviar has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Leviar alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.01212093 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00015375 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007070 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Leviar Coin Profile

XLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Leviar’s total supply is 14,552,617 coins. The Reddit community for Leviar is /r/Leviar_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Leviar is leviar.io . The official message board for Leviar is medium.com/@leviarcoin_fdn . Leviar’s official Twitter account is @leviarcoin_fdn

Buying and Selling Leviar

Leviar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leviar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leviar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Leviar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Leviar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leviar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.