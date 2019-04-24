Legg Mason (LM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

LM opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. Legg Mason has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $40.02.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($3.24). The company had revenue of $704.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.90 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,824,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,060,000 after buying an additional 164,850 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,119,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,078,000 after buying an additional 47,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,979,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,588,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,534,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,296,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.