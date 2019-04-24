Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Hudson Ltd (HUD)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 797.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hudson were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Hudson by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Hudson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hudson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 147,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson alerts:

HUD stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Hudson Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Hudson had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Ltd will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hudson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Hudson Ltd (HUD)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/legal-general-group-plc-grows-position-in-hudson-ltd-hud.html.

Hudson Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.