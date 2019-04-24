Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 32,635 Shares of BRP Inc (DOOO)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 341.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,635 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $71,037,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $47,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $47,887,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $42,570,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $41,946,000. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. BRP Inc has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. BRP had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 80.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 12.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 32,635 Shares of BRP Inc (DOOO)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/legal-general-group-plc-acquires-32635-shares-of-brp-inc-dooo.html.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.