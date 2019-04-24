Lear (LEA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Lear (NYSE:LEA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect Lear to post earnings of $4.25 per share for the quarter. Lear has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $155.07 on Wednesday. Lear has a 52-week low of $114.45 and a 52-week high of $206.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lear announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.87.

In other news, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,990.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

