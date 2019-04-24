Leading Edge Materials Corp (CVE:LEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 93690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of $13.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89.

Get Leading Edge Materials alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/leading-edge-materials-lem-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-13.html.

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for graphite, lithium, rare earth elements, and cobalt. The company's flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.