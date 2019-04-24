Lazard (LAZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.62% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LAZ opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. Lazard has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

