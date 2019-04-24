Lawson Products, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Lawson Products in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lawson Products’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAWS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $283.21 million, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management bought 37,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Lawson Products during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lawson Products during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lawson Products by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lawson Products by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lawson Products by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

