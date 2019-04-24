Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LMRK. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.33). Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 178.49% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. This is a boost from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 257.89%.

In other news, Director Gerald A. Tywoniuk sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $27,738.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $47,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1,076.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,308,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 43,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.