Lam Research (LRCX) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

LRCX traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $195.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,312. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $209.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lam Research from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lam Research from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Lam Research from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.28.

In other Lam Research news, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 9,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,697,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.98, for a total value of $354,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

