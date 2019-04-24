La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will post sales of $468.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $463.89 million and the highest is $472.50 million. La-Z-Boy reported sales of $420.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $467.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.17 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti set a $38.00 price objective on La-Z-Boy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. 387,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,112. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $3,439,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,592,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Douglas Collier sold 12,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $457,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,598 shares of company stock worth $7,842,411. 4.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 805.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.