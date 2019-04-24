KushCo (KSHB) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KSHB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KushCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on KushCo in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $9.00 price target on KushCo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. KushCo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.06.
Shares of KushCo stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. KushCo has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.42.
KushCo Company Profile
KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.
