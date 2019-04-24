KushCo (KSHB) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KSHB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KushCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on KushCo in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $9.00 price target on KushCo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. KushCo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of KushCo stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. KushCo has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, Chairman Nicholas Kovacevich sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Vegotsky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 732,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,437. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

