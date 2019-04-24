Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 758.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 526,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,349 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 200,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

