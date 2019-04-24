Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Stake Lowered by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries makes up about 2.3% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,655,000 after acquiring an additional 120,683 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,183,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,627,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,627,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

KLIC traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. 16,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

