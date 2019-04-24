Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Bought by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,246,000 after buying an additional 1,123,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,036,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,037,000 after buying an additional 999,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,113,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,589,000 after purchasing an additional 451,572 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6,999.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,500,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352,489 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,146,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,407 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.76. 3,728,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,308,382. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Berenberg Bank set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.41.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

