KeyCorp (KEY) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.63 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

KEY opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 114,959,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,547,000 after buying an additional 1,604,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,532,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,693,000 after purchasing an additional 527,640 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,244,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086,291 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,437,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,605,000 after purchasing an additional 145,250 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $72,127.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,281.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $541,353.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,822.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

