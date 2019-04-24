Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.77 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.39%.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.36. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 45,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $884,958.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,846,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trevor Bowen purchased 13,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $282,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,909 shares in the company, valued at $814,365.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,069. Insiders own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.52 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

