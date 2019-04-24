Kelt Exploration (KEL) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. GMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$6.75 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.73.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$3.97 and a 1-year high of C$10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 149.25.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$100.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$104.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.110186439930939 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.