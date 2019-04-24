Kellogg (K) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kellogg’s shares declined in the past sixmonths. The company is battling high costs related to brand enhancement, which dented earnings in the fourth quarter of 2018, and also weighed on the outlook for 2019. Markedly, high investments, mix shifts and cost inflation related to expansion of other pack formats and networks are likely to dent adjusted operating profit in 2019. Also, the company is expected to face currency woes. Nevertheless, the company’s sales picture looks bright, owing to its solid buyouts that boosted the top line in the fourth quarter of 2018. Further, Kellogg expects revenues to grow about 3-4% in 2019, backed by Multipro’s consolidation and organic sales growth. Also, the company’s revenue-growth management efforts are likely to fuel volumes and price/mix. Additionally, Kellogg’s savings from productivity enhancement efforts are noteworthy.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on K. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.70 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.04.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $5,784,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,672,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

