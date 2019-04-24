Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 245,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,545,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $61.65.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

