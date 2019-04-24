Jupiter Fund Management (JUP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Numis Securities

Numis Securities downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on the stock.

JUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 373.10 ($4.88).

Shares of JUP stock opened at GBX 398 ($5.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 490.70 ($6.41).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a GBX 20.60 ($0.27) dividend. This is a positive change from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew Formica bought 150,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £553,500 ($723,245.79). Also, insider Charlotte Jones sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.72), for a total transaction of £69,319.22 ($90,577.84).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

