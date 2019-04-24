Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde Buys 10,000 Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) Stock

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (CVE:GSV) Director Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 945,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,294,915.78.
Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 12th, Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 25,000 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,550.00.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 1-year low of C$1.81 and a 1-year high of C$2.14.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
