Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde Buys 10,000 Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) Stock

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (CVE:GSV) Director Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 945,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,294,915.78.

Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

On Friday, April 12th, Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 25,000 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,550.00.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 1-year low of C$1.81 and a 1-year high of C$2.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/jonathan-charles-timothy-awde-buys-10000-shares-of-gold-standard-ventures-corp-gsv-stock.html.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.