JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 6,759 Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 130,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BOLD stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.56. 311,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,250. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,774.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,600 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOLD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/jgp-global-gestao-de-recursos-ltda-purchases-shares-of-6759-audentes-therapeutics-inc-bold.html.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.