JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 6,759 Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 130,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BOLD stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.56. 311,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,250. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.96.
In other news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,774.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,600 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BOLD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.
About Audentes Therapeutics
Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
