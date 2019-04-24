JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $157.92 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $158.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.4289 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

