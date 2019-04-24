Jefferies Financial Group Raises Twitter (TWTR) Price Target to $41.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.41.

TWTR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.29. 28,955,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,603,133. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. Twitter has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.16 million. Twitter had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 24,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $783,893.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,142,442 shares in the company, valued at $36,341,080.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $42,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 797,603 shares of company stock worth $24,834,880. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $202,600,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $140,191,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,245.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,309,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,455 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 820.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,307,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $95,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,999,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

