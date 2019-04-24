Jefferies Financial Group Raises Twitter (TWTR) Price Target to $41.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.41.
TWTR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.29. 28,955,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,603,133. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. Twitter has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.79.
In other news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 24,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $783,893.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,142,442 shares in the company, valued at $36,341,080.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $42,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 797,603 shares of company stock worth $24,834,880. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $202,600,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $140,191,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,245.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,309,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,455 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 820.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,307,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $95,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,999,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
