JD Sports Fashion (JD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $604.00

Shares of JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 604 ($7.89) and last traded at GBX 600.60 ($7.85), with a volume of 2859748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 592 ($7.74).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 630 ($8.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 23.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

About JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

