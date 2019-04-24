Ivy Hits Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Ivy has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ivy has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ivy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $590.99 or 0.10592204 BTC.

About Ivy

Ivy (CRYPTO:IVY) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,840,619 tokens. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com . Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ivy’s official message board is medium.com/@ivykoin

Ivy Token Trading

Ivy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, CoinBene and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ivy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ivy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

