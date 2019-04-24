iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,235 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,901,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $348,374,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,334,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,419,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,797,000.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $52.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1409 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

