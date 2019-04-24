iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,351 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $56.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.1848 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

