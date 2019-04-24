iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYF) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 172.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 41,642 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYF stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $56.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1091 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

