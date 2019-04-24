Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Shares of ILF opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $37.34.

WARNING: “iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF) Position Cut by Merriman Wealth Management LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/ishares-latin-america-40-etf-ilf-position-cut-by-merriman-wealth-management-llc.html.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.