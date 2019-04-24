iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Position Reduced by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,438 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,377,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 422,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,352,000 after acquiring an additional 44,154 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 209,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

