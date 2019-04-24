Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3,403.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00398483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00964191 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00177553 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001277 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

