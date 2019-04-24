Investors Purchase Large Volume of Allison Transmission Put Options (ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,600 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,584% compared to the average volume of 95 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,355,000 after buying an additional 382,425 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 595.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Allison Transmission by 667.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 115,342 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 96.42% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

