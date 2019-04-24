Investors Buy Vale (VALE) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $78.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $33.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.71 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Vale had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Vale traded down ($0.61) for the day and closed at $12.56

A number of equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.40 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 518.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 285,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,036,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

