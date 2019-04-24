Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd Purchases 488 Shares of Worldpay Inc (WP)

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Worldpay makes up about 1.1% of Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Worldpay by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Worldpay by 399.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WP opened at $113.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Worldpay Inc has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Worldpay’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

WP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Worldpay in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Worldpay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Worldpay from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Worldpay to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.26.

In other Worldpay news, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $5,889,247.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane Happach sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,020,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,849 shares of company stock worth $8,250,159. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

