Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Invests $5.83 Million in Bancolombia SA (CIB)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,202 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 716.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIB. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bancolombia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of CIB stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.50. 2,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bancolombia SA has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3423 per share. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

