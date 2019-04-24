Investec Asset Management LTD Has $214.55 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Investec Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 93,979 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $214,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $94,115.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $858,075.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $201.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $133.47 and a twelve month high of $202.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

