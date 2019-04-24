Investec Asset Management LTD Has $103.26 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Investec Asset Management LTD reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 537,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,123 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $103,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,739,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,444,000 after acquiring an additional 110,588 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 199,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,466,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $247.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $226.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.91.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $204.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $249.15.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

